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    AFN Aviano Radio News Graphic: 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Primo Specto 26-2

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting Exercise Primo Specto 26-2, conducted at Cellina Meduna, Italy, and Pocek Range, Slovenia, March 2-13, 2026. The exercise enhanced the 606th Air Control Squadron’s capability to rapidly deploy radar systems and mobilize within a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 04:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000316
    VIRIN: 260320-F-YT022-8816
    Filename: DOD_111585882
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News Graphic: 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Primo Specto 26-2, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    radar
    Command and Control
    readiness
    ACS
    Primo Specto
    exercise

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