AFN Aviano Radio News Graphic: 606th ACS Conducts Exercise Primo Specto 26-2

A radio news story highlighting Exercise Primo Specto 26-2, conducted at Cellina Meduna, Italy, and Pocek Range, Slovenia, March 2-13, 2026. The exercise enhanced the 606th Air Control Squadron’s capability to rapidly deploy radar systems and mobilize within a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 04:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000316
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-YT022-8816
|Filename:
|DOD_111585882
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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