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    3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization B-Roll

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    RIGA, LATVIA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct Gunnery Table II with members of the Latvian Air Force at Ādaži Military Training Area on March 13, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000315
    VIRIN: 260313-A-BY519-5672
    Filename: DOD_111585827
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: RIGA, LV
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 3rd CAB and Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    3rdInfantry

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