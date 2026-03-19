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    Freedom Shield 26: Joint Fuel and Water Trainings B Roll

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Brigade, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, joined with the Republic of Korea Army to train on converting U.S. fuel to compatibility with ROKA vehicles and purifying natural sources of water, reinforcing interoperability between the two armies.
    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 04:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000314
    VIRIN: 260318-A-BF020-1009
    Filename: DOD_111585817
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: KR

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26: Joint Fuel and Water Trainings B Roll, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    USFK
    eightharmy
    FreedomShield26

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