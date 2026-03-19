Freedom Shield 26: Joint Fuel and Water Trainings B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000314" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Brigade, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, joined with the Republic of Korea Army to train on converting U.S. fuel to compatibility with ROKA vehicles and purifying natural sources of water, reinforcing interoperability between the two armies.

Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)