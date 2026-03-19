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    Honoring a Legend: Exhibition Hockey Match Brings Together US Forces Japan, Japanese medical students

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    There was intense action on the ice at the Kose Ice Arena in Yamanashi Prefecture as U.S. Forces Japan members competed in a spirited exhibition hockey match against a team of player-students from five Japanese medical universities and colleges. The spirited competition helped to better strengthen the alliance between the United States and Japan.

    Held for the second time to honor Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams — who played a pivotal role in rebuilding Japan’s public health system after World War II — the event strengthened U.S.-Japan ties through sports and shared camaraderie.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 02:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000310
    VIRIN: 260320-A-MS361-2614
    Filename: DOD_111585790
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Honoring a Legend: Exhibition Hockey Match Brings Together US Forces Japan, Japanese medical students, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

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