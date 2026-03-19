There was intense action on the ice at the Kose Ice Arena in Yamanashi Prefecture as U.S. Forces Japan members competed in a spirited exhibition hockey match against a team of player-students from five Japanese medical universities and colleges. The spirited competition helped to better strengthen the alliance between the United States and Japan.
Held for the second time to honor Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams — who played a pivotal role in rebuilding Japan’s public health system after World War II — the event strengthened U.S.-Japan ties through sports and shared camaraderie.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000310
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-MS361-2614
|Filename:
|DOD_111585790
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring a Legend: Exhibition Hockey Match Brings Together US Forces Japan, Japanese medical students, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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