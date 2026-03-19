SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 20, 2026) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Odysela Vasquez gives a shoutout to her family during the 250th anniversary of the United States in Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 20, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000307
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-GG032-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585756
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GSE2 Vasquez Shoutout, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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