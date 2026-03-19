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    GSE2 Vasquez Shoutout

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 20, 2026) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Odysela Vasquez gives a shoutout to her family during the 250th anniversary of the United States in Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 20, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 02:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000307
    VIRIN: 260320-N-GG032-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585756
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, GSE2 Vasquez Shoutout, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Sailor
    Sasebo
    US Navy
    CFAS
    America's 250th Anniversary

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