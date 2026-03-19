Kids March Madness Tourney

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 15, 2026) – The Fleet Fitness Complex alongside the Child and Youth Program hosts a March Madness kid's basketball tournament onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Mar. 15, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000306
|VIRIN:
|260315-N-GG032-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585753
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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