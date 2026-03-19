COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 20, 2026) – A personality feature for Lt. Oshaine Wynter, a chaplain for Hario Housing, filmed onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 27, 2026. The Armed Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 03:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000296
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585689
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Oshaine Wynter - The Fighting Chaplain, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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