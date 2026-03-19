COL. Doane Command Message March 19th

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force DC, speaks about enhanced readiness on March 13, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Cauton)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 23:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000289
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-VB701-9140
|Filename:
|DOD_111585662
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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