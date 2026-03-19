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    COL. Doane Command Message March 19th

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force DC, speaks about enhanced readiness on March 13, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Cauton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 23:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000289
    VIRIN: 260314-A-VB701-9140
    Filename: DOD_111585662
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, COL. Doane Command Message March 19th, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    District of Colombia
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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