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    AFN Go Retro Advertisement

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.17.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    This AFN Go TV spot advertises the AFN Go music streaming app in a retro style.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 00:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000288
    VIRIN: 260318-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585656
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Go Retro Advertisement, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Advertisement
    Vintage
    Retro
    AFN Go
    AFN

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