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    ROK Army Soldiers fires K-30 Biho B-roll

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    DAEJEON GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEJON-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    8th Army

    Republic of Korea Army soldiers fire a K-30 Biho self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon during a live-fire exercise at Deajon Range, South Korea, March 19, 2026. This display of advanced capability underscores the ROK Army's commitment to modernization and lethality, strengthening the ironclad alliance by ensuring seamless interoperability with its ROK-U.S. Alliance.
    (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 22:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000287
    VIRIN: 260319-A-XW676-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585649
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DAEJEON GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEJON-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

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    This work, ROK Army Soldiers fires K-30 Biho B-roll, by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ROK Army
    Modernization
    Department of War
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26

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