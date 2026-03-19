ROK Army Soldiers fires K-30 Biho B-roll

Republic of Korea Army soldiers fire a K-30 Biho self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon during a live-fire exercise at Deajon Range, South Korea, March 19, 2026. This display of advanced capability underscores the ROK Army's commitment to modernization and lethality, strengthening the ironclad alliance by ensuring seamless interoperability with its ROK-U.S. Alliance.
(U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 22:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000287
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-XW676-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585649
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|DAEJEON GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEJON-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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