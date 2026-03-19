U.S. Army Soldiers from the Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Marines from the 3D Low Altitude Defense Battalion and 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion conduct a Stinger live-fire exercise for Freedom Shield at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. It has been approximately ten years since stinger live-fire exercises were conducted on the Peninsula; the exercise demonstrates the ability to integrate air defense assets among joint and partner forces. Freedom Shield ensures readiness and lethality through demand operations, sharpening combat skills, and reinforcing the United States Indo-Pacific Command's ability to respond decisively to any challenge. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 22:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000285
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-QD713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585623
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 B-roll, by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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