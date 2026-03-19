Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000285" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Echo Battery, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Marines from the 3D Low Altitude Defense Battalion and 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion conduct a Stinger live-fire exercise for Freedom Shield at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. It has been approximately ten years since stinger live-fire exercises were conducted on the Peninsula; the exercise demonstrates the ability to integrate air defense assets among joint and partner forces. Freedom Shield ensures readiness and lethality through demand operations, sharpening combat skills, and reinforcing the United States Indo-Pacific Command's ability to respond decisively to any challenge. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)