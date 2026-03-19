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    PDF Line Briefing - No Graphics

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.16.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts a Pre Deployment Function (PDF) Line briefing in order to prepare incoming active component service members on the ongoing exercise (Exercise Beverly Midnight). Airman Ethan Manalastas reports on the importance of the PDF Line briefing as it promotes the value of readiness into the Armed Forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 20:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000283
    VIRIN: 260317-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585600
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PDF Line Briefing - No Graphics, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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