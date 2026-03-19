video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000282" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yokota Air Base hosts a Pre Deployment Function (PDF) Line briefing in order to prepare incoming active component service members on the ongoing exercise (Exercise Beverly Midnight). Airman Ethan Manalastas reports on the importance of the PDF Line briefing as it promotes the value of readiness into the Armed Forces.