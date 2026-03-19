AR-MEDCOM Connect to Protect Video Series, Part III - Maximilian

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This video is the third entry in the "Connect to Protect" series, in which Soldiers tell their individual stories in struggling with behavioral health challenges, their road to recovery, and methods and best practices to attain and maintain resiliency throughout their lives.



Speaking on request of anonymity, "Maximilian" goes into his personal story about his experiences with abstract reality - one traumatic event after another - ultimately exceeded his threshold for hardship. Thankfully, he prevails through the bleakest episode in his life through the support of his family, friends and members of his military network.



Army Reserve Capt. Oliver Pedraga, the suicide prevention program manager of the Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command, gives additional context of the video in the introduction and encourages all Soldiers, Families and Civilians to always connect to ensure protection, and reaching out is always encouraged and never forbidden.



If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. In the U.S., call 988 (then press 1) or text 838255 for the Veterans Crisis Line - free, confidential support is available 24/7.



*****DISCLAIMER*****



This video discusses sensitive topics, including suicidal ideations and mental health challenges.



The storyteller remains anonymous for privacy.



All clips shown are royalty-free and are used for illustration.



Viewer discretion is advised.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong; with additional B-roll by Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro, Sgt. Addison Shinn, Sgt. Natalie Kooz, Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan, Daryl Vaca and Edric Thompson)



The following music tracks are used through license with Epidemic Sound:



Song - Da Capo

Artist - Gavin Luke



Song - From the Past

Artist - DEX 1200



Song - Under a Cloud

Artist - Across the Great Valley



Song - What Lies Ahead?

Artist - Tellsonic