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    AR-MEDCOM Connect to Protect Video Series, Part III - Maximilian

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    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    This video is the third entry in the "Connect to Protect" series, in which Soldiers tell their individual stories in struggling with behavioral health challenges, their road to recovery, and methods and best practices to attain and maintain resiliency throughout their lives.

    Speaking on request of anonymity, "Maximilian" goes into his personal story about his experiences with abstract reality - one traumatic event after another - ultimately exceeded his threshold for hardship. Thankfully, he prevails through the bleakest episode in his life through the support of his family, friends and members of his military network.

    Army Reserve Capt. Oliver Pedraga, the suicide prevention program manager of the Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command, gives additional context of the video in the introduction and encourages all Soldiers, Families and Civilians to always connect to ensure protection, and reaching out is always encouraged and never forbidden.

    If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. In the U.S., call 988 (then press 1) or text 838255 for the Veterans Crisis Line - free, confidential support is available 24/7.

    *****DISCLAIMER*****

    This video discusses sensitive topics, including suicidal ideations and mental health challenges.

    The storyteller remains anonymous for privacy.

    All clips shown are royalty-free and are used for illustration.

    Viewer discretion is advised.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong; with additional B-roll by Staff Sgt. Nick Vidro, Sgt. Addison Shinn, Sgt. Natalie Kooz, Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan, Daryl Vaca and Edric Thompson)

    The following music tracks are used through license with Epidemic Sound:

    Song - Da Capo
    Artist - Gavin Luke

    Song - From the Past
    Artist - DEX 1200

    Song - Under a Cloud
    Artist - Across the Great Valley

    Song - What Lies Ahead?
    Artist - Tellsonic

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 20:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000280
    VIRIN: 260220-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111585596
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC)
    Defense Suicide Prevention Office
    Connect to Protect
    Suicide Prevention
    Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month
    Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM)

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