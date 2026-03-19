Military Family Readiness Event at Osan

Families from the 51st Fighter Wing attended “Ready Families”, a Military Family Readiness Center event, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 7, 2026. The event is an opportunity to educate families on how the service members train during regular exercises and to ensure families were aware of the resources and helping agencies located on Osan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000276
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585545
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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