(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Family Readiness Event at Osan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Families from the 51st Fighter Wing attended “Ready Families”, a Military Family Readiness Center event, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 7, 2026. The event is an opportunity to educate families on how the service members train during regular exercises and to ensure families were aware of the resources and helping agencies located on Osan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000276
    VIRIN: 260319-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585545
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Family Readiness Event at Osan, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51st Fighter Wing, Fight Tonight, Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video