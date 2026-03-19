Military Family Readiness Event at Osan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Families from the 51st Fighter Wing attended “Ready Families”, a Military Family Readiness Center event, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 7, 2026. The event is an opportunity to educate families on how the service members train during regular exercises and to ensure families were aware of the resources and helping agencies located on Osan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)