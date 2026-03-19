(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell AFB Temporary Relocation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Multiple KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, temporarily relocate at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 12, 2026. Due to inclement weather at McConnell AFB, the aircraft was temporarily relocated to Fairchild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Seniore Airman Megan Delaine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000266
    VIRIN: 260312-F-TJ635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585452
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB Temporary Relocation, by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    readiness
    content collection week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video