McConnell AFB Temporary Relocation

Multiple KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, temporarily relocate at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 12, 2026. Due to inclement weather at McConnell AFB, the aircraft was temporarily relocated to Fairchild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Seniore Airman Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000266
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-TJ635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585452
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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