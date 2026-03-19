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    FC Professions Series with the ASA (FM&C)

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Marc E. Andersen, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Kimberly D. Scott, Office of the ASA (FM&C) Workforce Development director, were interviewed by 1st. Sgt. Sahib Singh, 1946th Finance Company first sergeant, during a U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Profession Series on Microsoft Teams March 19, 2026. The FC Profession Series is a monthly webcast hosted by the OASA (FM&C) and the U.S. Army Financial Management Command, and it is an integral part of the U.S. Army’s Finance and Comptroller communication efforts with FC Soldiers and civilian personnel across all three Army components. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 18:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000263
    VIRIN: 260319-A-IM476-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585414
    Length: 00:59:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    TAGS

    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    ASA (FM&C)
    FC Profession Series
    professional development

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