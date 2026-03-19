FC Professions Series with the ASA (FM&C)

Marc E. Andersen, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Kimberly D. Scott, Office of the ASA (FM&C) Workforce Development director, were interviewed by 1st. Sgt. Sahib Singh, 1946th Finance Company first sergeant, during a U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Profession Series on Microsoft Teams March 19, 2026. The FC Profession Series is a monthly webcast hosted by the OASA (FM&C) and the U.S. Army Financial Management Command, and it is an integral part of the U.S. Army’s Finance and Comptroller communication efforts with FC Soldiers and civilian personnel across all three Army components. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 18:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000263
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-IM476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585414
|Length:
|00:59:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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