FC Professions Series with the ASA (FM&C)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000263" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marc E. Andersen, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, and Kimberly D. Scott, Office of the ASA (FM&C) Workforce Development director, were interviewed by 1st. Sgt. Sahib Singh, 1946th Finance Company first sergeant, during a U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Profession Series on Microsoft Teams March 19, 2026. The FC Profession Series is a monthly webcast hosted by the OASA (FM&C) and the U.S. Army Financial Management Command, and it is an integral part of the U.S. Army’s Finance and Comptroller communication efforts with FC Soldiers and civilian personnel across all three Army components. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)