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    MindGym, New Mental Resilience effort at Little Rock Air Force Base

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by David Amaral 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abishek Srimanoharan, 19th Airlift Wing protocol assistant and Lieutenant Colonel Sean Freitag, 19th Maintenance Squadron commander, speak about the MindGym and the mental exercise benefits it provides to airmen at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 6, 2026. The MindGym contains several modules on breathing exercises, mental focus, situational awareness, etc., all of which can help airmen accomplish their mission, whether at home or at home station. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000261
    VIRIN: 260319-F-MF635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585388
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, MindGym, New Mental Resilience effort at Little Rock Air Force Base, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Resilience
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    MindGym
    Airmen

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