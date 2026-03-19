MindGym, New Mental Resilience effort at Little Rock Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000261" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abishek Srimanoharan, 19th Airlift Wing protocol assistant and Lieutenant Colonel Sean Freitag, 19th Maintenance Squadron commander, speak about the MindGym and the mental exercise benefits it provides to airmen at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 6, 2026. The MindGym contains several modules on breathing exercises, mental focus, situational awareness, etc., all of which can help airmen accomplish their mission, whether at home or at home station. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)