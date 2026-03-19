U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Abishek Srimanoharan, 19th Airlift Wing protocol assistant and Lieutenant Colonel Sean Freitag, 19th Maintenance Squadron commander, speak about the MindGym and the mental exercise benefits it provides to airmen at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 6, 2026. The MindGym contains several modules on breathing exercises, mental focus, situational awareness, etc., all of which can help airmen accomplish their mission, whether at home or at home station. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000261
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585388
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MindGym, New Mental Resilience effort at Little Rock Air Force Base, by David Amaral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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