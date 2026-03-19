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    MCBH EOD Conduct Technical Experiments

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    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Chavez-Flores 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines Corps explosive ordnance (EOD) technicians stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) conducted an EOD demonstration at MCBH, March 13, 2026. The EOD teams aboard MCBH collaborated to conduct tests with various explosive charges, demonstrating real-world application of cutting edge capabilities and innovative products that are currently under evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000257
    VIRIN: 260313-M-OP237-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111585304
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

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    This work, MCBH EOD Conduct Technical Experiments, by LCpl Carlos Chavez-Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCBH
    Explose Ordinance Disposal
    Marines
    EOD

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