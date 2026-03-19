U.S. Marines Corps explosive ordnance (EOD) technicians stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) conducted an EOD demonstration at MCBH, March 13, 2026. The EOD teams aboard MCBH collaborated to conduct tests with various explosive charges, demonstrating real-world application of cutting edge capabilities and innovative products that are currently under evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000257
|VIRIN:
|260313-M-OP237-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111585304
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH EOD Conduct Technical Experiments, by LCpl Carlos Chavez-Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.