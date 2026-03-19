MCBH EOD Conduct Technical Experiments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000257" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines Corps explosive ordnance (EOD) technicians stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) conducted an EOD demonstration at MCBH, March 13, 2026. The EOD teams aboard MCBH collaborated to conduct tests with various explosive charges, demonstrating real-world application of cutting edge capabilities and innovative products that are currently under evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Daniel Chavez-Flores)