U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots participate in a recorded interview ahead of Luke Days 2026 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 19, 2026. The Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, demonstrating the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter platforms. The team highlights the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 18:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000256
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-JH362-3471
|Filename:
|DOD_111585301
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar Thunderbirds #1 Interview, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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