Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar Thunderbirds #1 Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots participate in a recorded interview ahead of Luke Days 2026 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 19, 2026. The Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, demonstrating the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter platforms. The team highlights the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)