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    Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar Thunderbirds #1 Interview

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots participate in a recorded interview ahead of Luke Days 2026 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 19, 2026. The Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon in tight formation, demonstrating the speed, precision and discipline required to operate one of the Air Force’s premier fighter platforms. The team highlights the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 18:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000256
    VIRIN: 260319-F-JH362-3471
    Filename: DOD_111585301
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar Thunderbirds #1 Interview, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    56th Fighter Wing
    USAF Thunderbirds
    Luke Days
    United States Air Force (Armed Force)
    Luke Air Force Base (AFB)
    air show

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