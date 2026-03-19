Warrant Officer Training School candidates participate in training designed to develop technical experts into warfighting advisors and integrators for the joint force. The Warrant Officer Training School is an eight-week, in-residence program that prepares Airmen with specialized knowledge to advise commanders, lead teams and integrate capabilities across operational environments. The training emphasizes communication, leadership, innovation and integration, reinforcing the Department of War’s commitment to strengthening decision advantage and operational effectiveness through highly skilled warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1000255
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585286
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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