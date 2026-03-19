video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Warrant Officer Training School candidates participate in training designed to develop technical experts into warfighting advisors and integrators for the joint force. The Warrant Officer Training School is an eight-week, in-residence program that prepares Airmen with specialized knowledge to advise commanders, lead teams and integrate capabilities across operational environments. The training emphasizes communication, leadership, innovation and integration, reinforcing the Department of War’s commitment to strengthening decision advantage and operational effectiveness through highly skilled warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)