Reel: Combat Power - Networking

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000243" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This reel was created to highlight Pacific Marines' networking and combat power at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 4, 2026. Pacific Marines use connected sensors, communication systems, and weapons platforms to quickly share information and coordinate missions with speed and precision. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: “ASTRAY” and “THEY ARRIVED” by Click Audio)