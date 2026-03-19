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    Reel: Combat Power - Networking

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    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This reel was created to highlight Pacific Marines' networking and combat power at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 4, 2026. Pacific Marines use connected sensors, communication systems, and weapons platforms to quickly share information and coordinate missions with speed and precision. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: “ASTRAY” and “THEY ARRIVED” by Click Audio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000243
    VIRIN: 260304-M-LP807-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585127
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Reel: Combat Power - Networking, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, Combat, Indo-Pacific, MEF, Pacific Marines, Networking

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