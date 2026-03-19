This reel was created to highlight Pacific Marines' networking and combat power at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 4, 2026. Pacific Marines use connected sensors, communication systems, and weapons platforms to quickly share information and coordinate missions with speed and precision. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: “ASTRAY” and “THEY ARRIVED” by Click Audio)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000243
|VIRIN:
|260304-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585127
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reel: Combat Power - Networking, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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