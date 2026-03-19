Coast Guard offloads over $49.3 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000233" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USCGC Foward’s (WMEC-911) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $49.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida March 19, 2026. The offload was a result of two interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the crews of USCGC Spencer (WMEC-905) and Forward which interdicted approximately 6,750 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)