Coast Guard offloads over $49.3 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

USCGC Foward’s (WMEC-911) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $49.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida March 19, 2026. The offload was a result of two interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the crews of USCGC Spencer (WMEC-905) and Forward which interdicted approximately 6,750 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000233
|VIRIN:
|260313-G-FH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585019
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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