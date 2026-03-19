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    Coast Guard offloads over $49.3 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

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    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    USCGC Foward’s (WMEC-911) crew offload illicit narcotics valued at more than $49.3 million at Port Everglades, Florida March 19, 2026. The offload was a result of two interdictions in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean by the crews of USCGC Spencer (WMEC-905) and Forward which interdicted approximately 6,750 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000233
    VIRIN: 260313-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585019
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Drug offload
    law enfocement
    Coast Guard Cutter Forward (WMEC 911)
    drug interdiction
    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Southeast District

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