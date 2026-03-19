From the Riggers at the Parachute Issue Facility to Paratroopers and back again, this is sustainment in motion.
Watch the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade in action as their parachutes carry more than just the best Paratroopers in the world. They bring lethal precision to any place on the globe within 18 hours, with Providers maintaining, packaging, and delivering unrivaled combat power from Fort Bragg to where it's needed.
This is the unseen force behind every Airborne operation. This is how readiness takes flight.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000232
|VIRIN:
|260209-A-DJ785-8004
|Filename:
|DOD_111585010
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustaining the Fight, by SFC Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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