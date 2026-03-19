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    Sustaining the Fight

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    From the Riggers at the Parachute Issue Facility to Paratroopers and back again, this is sustainment in motion.

    Watch the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade in action as their parachutes carry more than just the best Paratroopers in the world. They bring lethal precision to any place on the globe within 18 hours, with Providers maintaining, packaging, and delivering unrivaled combat power from Fort Bragg to where it's needed.

    This is the unseen force behind every Airborne operation. This is how readiness takes flight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000232
    VIRIN: 260209-A-DJ785-8004
    Filename: DOD_111585010
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Sustaining the Fight, by SFC Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    warfighting capabilities
    Parachute Rigger
    Sustain the Warfighter
    Readiness and Lethality
    contingency

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