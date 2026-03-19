Sustaining the Fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From the Riggers at the Parachute Issue Facility to Paratroopers and back again, this is sustainment in motion.



Watch the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade in action as their parachutes carry more than just the best Paratroopers in the world. They bring lethal precision to any place on the globe within 18 hours, with Providers maintaining, packaging, and delivering unrivaled combat power from Fort Bragg to where it's needed.



This is the unseen force behind every Airborne operation. This is how readiness takes flight.