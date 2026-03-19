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    Bennett County Hospital Groundbreaking

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    MARTIN, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Michael Frye 

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    The Bennett County Hospital, built in 1953, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Thanks, in part, to a $13.6 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan, the hospital will undergo an 18-month expansion and renovation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000227
    VIRIN: 250905-O-RD462-1001
    Filename: DOD_111584874
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: MARTIN, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

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    This work, Bennett County Hospital Groundbreaking, by Michael Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Community Facilities
    rdSouthDakota

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