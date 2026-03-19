The Bennett County Hospital, built in 1953, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Thanks, in part, to a $13.6 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan, the hospital will undergo an 18-month expansion and renovation.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000227
|VIRIN:
|250905-O-RD462-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111584874
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|MARTIN, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bennett County Hospital Groundbreaking, by Michael Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.