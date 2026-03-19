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    Raider Report Ep. 128

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    17th Training Wing

    The Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe visited Goodfellow Air Force Base.

    Goodfellow host Senior Master Sergeant Release party.

    Gate hours change March 23.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000226
    VIRIN: 260319-F-FG810-1005
    Filename: DOD_111584807
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep. 128, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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