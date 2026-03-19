Raider Report Ep. 128

The Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe visited Goodfellow Air Force Base.
Goodfellow host Senior Master Sergeant Release party.
Gate hours change March 23.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000226
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-FG810-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111584807
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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