USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Arrival B-Roll

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (February 21, 2026)
B-roll of USS New Mexico (SSN 779) arriving at PNSY for scheduled maintenance.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000224
|VIRIN:
|260221-N-BY633-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111584764
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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