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    USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Arrival B-Roll

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (February 21, 2026)

    B-roll of USS New Mexico (SSN 779) arriving at PNSY for scheduled maintenance.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000224
    VIRIN: 260221-N-BY633-1002
    Filename: DOD_111584764
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Arrival B-Roll, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PNSY
    Kittery Maine
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

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