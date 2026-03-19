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    USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Arrival

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    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Arrival

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (February 21, 2026)

    USS New Mexico (SSN 779) arrives at PNSY for scheduled maintenance.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer and Scott Hanson/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000220
    VIRIN: 260221-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111584735
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Arrival, by Scott Hanson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    Kittery Maine
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

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