Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee

Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; and Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, testify on the posture of Northcom and Southcom in review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 and the Future Years Defense Program during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 13:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000214
|Filename:
|DOD_111584625
|Length:
|02:21:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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