Northcom, Southcom Commanders Testify Before Senate Armed Services Committee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command; and Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, testify on the posture of Northcom and Southcom in review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 and the Future Years Defense Program during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 19, 2026.