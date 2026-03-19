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    Undersecretary Hosts Acquisition Awards Ceremony

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    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

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    War.gov         

    Michael Duffey, undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, hosts the annual Warfighting Acquisition Awards ceremony at the Howell Auditorium in Fort Belvoir, Va., March 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 12:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000210
    Filename: DOD_111584591
    Length: 00:55:31
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

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    WAR ON DEMAND
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