Undersecretary Hosts Acquisition Awards Ceremony

Michael Duffey, undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, hosts the annual Warfighting Acquisition Awards ceremony at the Howell Auditorium in Fort Belvoir, Va., March 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000210
|Filename:
|DOD_111584591
|Length:
|00:55:31
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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