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    Aerial B-Roll of Smart Border Wall Construction

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    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Aerial b-roll of smart border wall construction South of Sonoita, Ariz. The design for smart wall includes the use of technology, anchored by a steel bollard wall, replacing existing "Normandy" style vehicle barriers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000190
    VIRIN: 250115-H-AT513-1002
    Filename: DOD_111584415
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial B-Roll of Smart Border Wall Construction, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    United States Customs and Border Protection
    Border Wall

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