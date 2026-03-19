B-roll of smart border wall construction South of Sonoita, Ariz. The design for smart wall includes the use of technology, anchored by a steel bollard wall, replacing existing "Normandy" style vehicle barriers.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000189
|VIRIN:
|250115-H-AT513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111584411
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Smart Border Wall Construction, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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