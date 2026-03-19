POV: OC Exposure as an MP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000188" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pvt. Joseph Johnson, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares his experience completing oleoresin capsicum certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training requires Soldiers to be exposed to OC spray and continue to perform assigned tasks, demonstrating their ability to operate effectively after exposure. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)