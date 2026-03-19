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    POV: OC Exposure as an MP

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    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pvt. Joseph Johnson, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares his experience completing oleoresin capsicum certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training requires Soldiers to be exposed to OC spray and continue to perform assigned tasks, demonstrating their ability to operate effectively after exposure. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000188
    VIRIN: 260227-A-PT551-6576
    Filename: DOD_111584409
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, POV: OC Exposure as an MP, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

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