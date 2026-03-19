POV: OC Exposure as an MP

U.S. Army Pvt. Joseph Johnson, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares his experience completing oleoresin capsicum certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training requires Soldiers to be exposed to OC spray and continue to perform assigned tasks, demonstrating their ability to operate effectively after exposure. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000188
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-PT551-6576
|Filename:
|DOD_111584409
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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