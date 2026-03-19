A video showcases the programs and services offered by Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation, highlighting opportunities for Soldiers, families and community members to stay active and explore the outdoors. The facility provides equipment rentals, guided trips, adventure activities and year‑round recreation that support resilience, wellness and quality of life across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1000187
|VIRIN:
|260106-A-MQ729-9402
|Filename:
|DOD_111584390
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation Commercial, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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