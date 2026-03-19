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    Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation Commercial

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    A video showcases the programs and services offered by Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation, highlighting opportunities for Soldiers, families and community members to stay active and explore the outdoors. The facility provides equipment rentals, guided trips, adventure activities and year‑round recreation that support resilience, wellness and quality of life across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1000187
    VIRIN: 260106-A-MQ729-9402
    Filename: DOD_111584390
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation Commercial, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Outdoor Recreation
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria
    Better In Bavaria
    Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

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