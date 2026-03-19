Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation Commercial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000187" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video showcases the programs and services offered by Wild BOAR Outdoor Recreation, highlighting opportunities for Soldiers, families and community members to stay active and explore the outdoors. The facility provides equipment rentals, guided trips, adventure activities and year‑round recreation that support resilience, wellness and quality of life across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)