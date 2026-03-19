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    The Army Harassment Prevention and Response Program Commercial

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    A video encourages Soldiers and Army civilians to take an active role in preventing hazing and bullying across the force. The message reinforces the Army’s commitment to dignity, respect and a safe environment where every individual can serve without fear of harassment or abuse. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1000186
    VIRIN: 260109-A-MQ729-6245
    Filename: DOD_111584385
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Harassment Prevention and Response Program Commercial, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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