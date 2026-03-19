The Army Harassment Prevention and Response Program Commercial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000186" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video encourages Soldiers and Army civilians to take an active role in preventing hazing and bullying across the force. The message reinforces the Army’s commitment to dignity, respect and a safe environment where every individual can serve without fear of harassment or abuse. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)