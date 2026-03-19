A video encourages Soldiers and Army civilians to take an active role in preventing hazing and bullying across the force. The message reinforces the Army’s commitment to dignity, respect and a safe environment where every individual can serve without fear of harassment or abuse. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1000186
|VIRIN:
|260109-A-MQ729-6245
|Filename:
|DOD_111584385
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Harassment Prevention and Response Program Commercial, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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