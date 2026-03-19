VMM-365 (REIN) Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit perform participate in a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, March 6, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000184
|VIRIN:
|260306-M-NU424-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111584379
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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