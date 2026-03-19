VMM-365 (REIN) Relief and Appointment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000184" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit perform participate in a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, March 6, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Garcia)