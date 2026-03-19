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    VMM-365 (REIN) Relief and Appointment Ceremony

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Garcia 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit perform participate in a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, March 6, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000184
    VIRIN: 260306-M-NU424-1001
    Filename: DOD_111584379
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, VMM-365 (REIN) Relief and Appointment Ceremony, by Cpl Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    MAGTF
    VMM-365 (Reinforced)
    Marines
    R&A

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