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    MSNG State Best Warrior Competition 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann, Jovi Prevot, Sgt. Benjamin Tomlinson and Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Keeton

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors from the MS Air National Guard and Army National Guard take part in the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 15-19, 2026. Events conducted throughout the competition are designed to replicate the physical and mental demands Soldiers may encounter during operational missions. By testing marksmanship, land navigation, communication, and decision making under stress, the Best Warrior Competition reinforces the standards of excellence expected of Mississippi National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st. Class Shawn Keeton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000179
    VIRIN: 260319-Z-SA542-1056
    PIN: 0000001
    Filename: DOD_111584353
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, MSNG State Best Warrior Competition 2026, by SFC Shane Hamann, Jovi Prevot, SGT Benjamin Tomlinson and SFC Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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