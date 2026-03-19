MSNG State Best Warrior Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000179" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors from the MS Air National Guard and Army National Guard take part in the 2026 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Mar. 15-19, 2026. Events conducted throughout the competition are designed to replicate the physical and mental demands Soldiers may encounter during operational missions. By testing marksmanship, land navigation, communication, and decision making under stress, the Best Warrior Competition reinforces the standards of excellence expected of Mississippi National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st. Class Shawn Keeton)