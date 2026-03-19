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    MWR Commercial

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    A Morale, Welfare and Recreation commercial highlights the programs and services available to Soldiers, families and the installation community. The video showcases fitness facilities, outdoor recreation, family programs and other resources that support quality of life and readiness. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1000178
    VIRIN: 260114-A-MQ729-6003
    Filename: DOD_111584351
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Commercial, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria
    Better In Bavaria
    American Forces Network
    MWR
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

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