A Morale, Welfare and Recreation commercial highlights the programs and services available to Soldiers, families and the installation community. The video showcases fitness facilities, outdoor recreation, family programs and other resources that support quality of life and readiness. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1000178
|VIRIN:
|260114-A-MQ729-6003
|Filename:
|DOD_111584351
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Commercial, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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