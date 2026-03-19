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    B-Roll: Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26 in East Miramar, California, March 1-7, 2026. The week-long exercise validates the battalion's ability to rapidly activate personnel and equipment, ensuring the unit can deliver ready forces in response to a national crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000169
    VIRIN: 260319-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111584267
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MFRRMX26, Mobilization, Reserve, 4th Medical Battalion, California

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