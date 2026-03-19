B-Roll: Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 4th Medical Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a Reserve Mobilization Exercise 26 in East Miramar, California, March 1-7, 2026. The week-long exercise validates the battalion's ability to rapidly activate personnel and equipment, ensuring the unit can deliver ready forces in response to a national crisis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000169
|VIRIN:
|260319-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111584267
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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