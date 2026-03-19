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    xTech|Edge: Ground Strike B-Roll Package

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers observe and test capabilities of robotics and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) systems during the xTech | Edge: Ground Strike at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2-13, 2026. Led by the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the event brought together global technology developers to test emerging UGV systems and gather Soldier feedback in support of Army modernization. The xTech | Edge: Ground Strike program is a U.S. Army prize competition and technology assessment initiative designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate autonomous UGV capabilities for future battlefield integration. Throughout the event, Soldiers participated in scenario‑based trials, provided user insights, and helped assess how next‑generation robotic platforms can enhance mobility, survivability, and lethality for ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000167
    VIRIN: 260313-A-MQ729-6549
    Filename: DOD_111584150
    Length: 00:33:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, xTech|Edge: Ground Strike B-Roll Package, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    stronger together
    Army Innovation
    2nd Cavalry Regiemnt
    Soldier Judged
    xTech Edge Strike
    Saber Strike 19

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