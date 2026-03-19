xTech|Edge: Ground Strike B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers observe and test capabilities of robotics and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) systems during the xTech | Edge: Ground Strike at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2-13, 2026. Led by the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the event brought together global technology developers to test emerging UGV systems and gather Soldier feedback in support of Army modernization. The xTech | Edge: Ground Strike program is a U.S. Army prize competition and technology assessment initiative designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate autonomous UGV capabilities for future battlefield integration. Throughout the event, Soldiers participated in scenario‑based trials, provided user insights, and helped assess how next‑generation robotic platforms can enhance mobility, survivability, and lethality for ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)