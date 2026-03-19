Mission Minute - German-American Friendship Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000165" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the 11th annual German-American Friendship Concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on March 7, 2026. This event featured members of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus and Heeresmusikkorps Koblenz playing music together, highlighting the connection between the United States and Germany as allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley)