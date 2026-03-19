U.S. Army Soldiers observe and test capabilities of robotics and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) systems during the xTech | Edge: Ground Strike at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 2-13, 2026. Led by the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the event brought together global technology developers to test emerging UGV systems and gather Soldier feedback in support of Army modernization. The xTech | Edge: Ground Strike program is a U.S. Army prize competition and technology assessment initiative designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate autonomous UGV capabilities for future battlefield integration. Throughout the event, Soldiers participated in scenario‑based trials, provided user insights, and helped assess how next‑generation robotic platforms can enhance mobility, survivability, and lethality for ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000164
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-MQ729-4732
|Filename:
|DOD_111584099
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, xTech|Edge: Ground Strike, by SSG Maxine Baen and SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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