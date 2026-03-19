video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000158" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Abraham Fisher and Spc. Johnson Seri, both assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment discuss their roles and operational responsibilities during xTech|Edge: Ground Strike unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) testing at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 2-13, 2026. The xTech|Edge: Ground Strike program is a U.S. Army prize competition and technology evaluation initiative designed to identify, assess, and accelerate emerging autonomous UGV capabilities for future battlefield integration. Throughout the event, Soldiers provided user feedback, supported scenario-based trials, and helped evaluate how next‑generation robotic platforms can enhance mobility, survivability, and lethality for ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)