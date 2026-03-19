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    xTech|Edge: Ground Strike

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michal Kozlowski assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discuss the event and operational responsibilities during xTech|Edge: Ground Strike unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) testing at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 2-13, 2026. The xTech|Edge: Ground Strike program is a U.S. Army prize competition and technology evaluation initiative designed to identify, assess, and accelerate emerging autonomous UGV capabilities for future battlefield integration. Throughout the event, Soldiers provided user feedback, supported scenario-based trials, and helped evaluate how next‑generation robotic platforms can enhance mobility, survivability, and lethality for ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000157
    VIRIN: 260310-A-MQ729-2602
    Filename: DOD_111584037
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, xTech|Edge: Ground Strike, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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