U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michal Kozlowski assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discuss the event and operational responsibilities during xTech|Edge: Ground Strike unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) testing at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 2-13, 2026. The xTech|Edge: Ground Strike program is a U.S. Army prize competition and technology evaluation initiative designed to identify, assess, and accelerate emerging autonomous UGV capabilities for future battlefield integration. Throughout the event, Soldiers provided user feedback, supported scenario-based trials, and helped evaluate how next‑generation robotic platforms can enhance mobility, survivability, and lethality for ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000157
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-MQ729-2602
|Filename:
|DOD_111584037
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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