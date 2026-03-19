U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Odom III, platoon sergeant assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, trains Soldiers across the battalion during OC certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training ensures military police are proficient in OC spray application and can operate effectively after exposure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000154
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-PT551-1891
|Filename:
|DOD_111584030
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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