video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Odom III, platoon sergeant assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, trains Soldiers across the battalion during OC certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training ensures military police are proficient in OC spray application and can operate effectively after exposure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)