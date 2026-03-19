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    OC Certification

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    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Odom III, platoon sergeant assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, trains Soldiers across the battalion during OC certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training ensures military police are proficient in OC spray application and can operate effectively after exposure. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 09:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000154
    VIRIN: 260227-A-PT551-1891
    Filename: DOD_111584030
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, OC Certification, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

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