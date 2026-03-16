(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | The Northern Edge Trailer 2 (vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    This video production was created to highlight U.S. Marines training alongside NATO allies and European partners during exercise Cold Response 26. The trailer introduces a documentary exploring the purpose and execution of the Norwegian-led winter exercise, from rapid deployment into the High North to multinational integration and operations in Arctic conditions. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO allies in challenging Arctic environments. This video was created on Mar. 8, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 06:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000142
    VIRIN: 260308-M-EE367-1004
    Filename: DOD_111583875
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | The Northern Edge Trailer 2 (vertical), by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video