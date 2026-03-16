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    Justified Accord 26: MEDREX in Tanzania- AFN News

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    TANZANIA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. military and Tanzania People's Defence Force medical personnel participate in a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) during Justified Accord 26 at the Lugalo General Military Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 13, 2026. This first-ever MEDREX in Tanzania prepared U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside traditional clinical settings. Working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refined their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable and resource-efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 06:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000140
    VIRIN: 260313-F-AV821-5457
    Filename: DOD_111583872
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TZ

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    This work, Justified Accord 26: MEDREX in Tanzania- AFN News, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, JustifiedAccord, MEDREXAfrica, Army medicine, MEDCOM, Tanzania

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