Justified Accord 26: MEDREX in Tanzania- AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000140" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. military and Tanzania People's Defence Force medical personnel participate in a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) during Justified Accord 26 at the Lugalo General Military Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 13, 2026. This first-ever MEDREX in Tanzania prepared U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside traditional clinical settings. Working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refined their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable and resource-efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)