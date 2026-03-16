U.S. military and Tanzania People's Defence Force medical personnel participate in a medical readiness exercise (MEDREX) during Justified Accord 26 at the Lugalo General Military Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 13, 2026. This first-ever MEDREX in Tanzania prepared U.S. military health professionals for the challenges of providing care outside traditional clinical settings. Working alongside African partners, U.S. medical professionals refined their ability to deliver rapid, adaptable and resource-efficient medical care, directly increasing medical readiness for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 06:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000140
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-AV821-5457
|Filename:
|DOD_111583872
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Justified Accord 26: MEDREX in Tanzania- AFN News, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.