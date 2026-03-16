M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a live fire exercise with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) in Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Khalil Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 05:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000139
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-UH015-7118
|Filename:
|DOD_111583864
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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