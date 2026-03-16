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    M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Live Fire Exercise

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    GERMANY

    09.16.2025

    Video by Capt. Khalil Kimble 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a live fire exercise with the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) in Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, September 17, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Khalil Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000139
    VIRIN: 250917-A-UH015-7118
    Filename: DOD_111583864
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Live Fire Exercise, by CPT Khalil Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    V Corps
    stronger together
    Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)
    U.S. Army
    field artillery
    HIMARS

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