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    USAG Stuttgart hosts Military Youth of the Year Competition

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    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosted the 2026 Boys and Girls Club of America's annual European Military Youth of the Year Competition at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, March 11, 2026. Competitors had to submit an extensive packet about their background and accomplishments, as well as give a speech and interview to a panel of judges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 06:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000135
    VIRIN: 260311-A-GR811-2418
    Filename: DOD_111583854
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

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    BGCA
    Youth of the Year

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