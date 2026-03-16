USAG Stuttgart hosts Military Youth of the Year Competition

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosted the 2026 Boys and Girls Club of America's annual European Military Youth of the Year Competition at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, March 11, 2026. Competitors had to submit an extensive packet about their background and accomplishments, as well as give a speech and interview to a panel of judges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 06:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000135
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-GR811-2418
|Filename:
|DOD_111583854
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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