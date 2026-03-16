USAG Stuttgart hosts Military Youth of the Year Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosted the 2026 Boys and Girls Club of America's annual European Military Youth of the Year Competition at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, March 11, 2026. Competitors had to submit an extensive packet about their background and accomplishments, as well as give a speech and interview to a panel of judges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)