U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, establish a base camp in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 12, 2026. The base was constructed to support Marines from 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, during exercise Cold Response 26, and validated CLB-6's readiness to provide flexible logistical support to units in forward positions. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 04:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000128
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583732
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | Logistics Marines Establish Forward Base Camp to Support Infantry Marines during Arctic Exercise, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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